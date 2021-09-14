Ahmedabad, September 14: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat where a man was beaten to death by the parents of his girlfriend. Reports inform that the 18-year-old man from Sadra village in Chiloda taluka of Gandhinagar was hacked to death when he went to meet the girl. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in the early hours of Monday. The report states that the assault took place when Akshay Chauhan, the victim, went to Thakorvas in Madhavgadh village to meet the girl.

As per details by the officer of Chiloda police, the boy was caught by his girlfriend’s family and was later attacked. Reports inform that Chauhan was attacked by his girlfriend’s father, Jagdish Thakor. Anguished by the assault, Chauhan hit back after which Thakor’s wife and other relatives began thrashing him brutally. Police have sent the body for a postmortem examination and have begun searching for the other accused. Gujarat Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death In Botad District For Talking To Accused's Girlfriend; Case Registered.

To defend himself, Chauhan bit Thakor after which the family intensified the assault on him until he fell unconscious. The report informs that some locals took him to Gandhinagar Civil hospital where he gave a statement to the police. Thakor too filed a complaint stating that Chauhan had thrashed him.

On Monday afternoon, On Monday afternoon, Chauhan died during treatment after which police filed a complaint of murder against Thakor and others. Police officers said that they have arrested Thakor and his wife in connection with the case and have begun an investigation.

