Rajkot, December 17: In a shocking incident reported from Gujarat’s Rajkot, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a witch doctor after his aides convinced her that he possessed some supernatural powers using which he could literally ‘rain money.’

TOI reported that the victim and Faizal Parmar were in the catering business, their paths intersecting during their business ventures. On December 9, Parmar led her to the farm where the mystical Sagar Bagthariya awaited. Gujarat Shocker: Man Lures Three-Year-Old by Offering Snacks, Rapes Her in Rajkot; Arrested.

At the farm, the scene unfolded eerily. Another woman sat upon a coconut, her fate intertwined with ancient rituals. But the deity, it seemed, was fickle—the woman was dismissed, her purpose unfulfilled. Uttarakhand Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Taken Out of Child Protection Home by Two Women Employees in Nainital, Raped.

Then came the victim’s turn. Bagthariya beckoned her, instructing her to perch upon the same coconut. Innocence gave way to vulnerability as she followed him into a dimly lit room. There, he demanded she disrobe—an intimate violation masked as ritual. And in that room, he committed the unspeakable act—the rape that shattered her trust and innocence.

Bagthariya released her, promising that only half the rituals were done. She must return, he said, for the full transformation. Currency notes would rain down upon her once all was complete. But fear gnawed at her—the room’s shadows held more terror than promise.

On December 14, she faced a choice: return to the predator’s lair or seek justice. Bravery triumphed. She approached the police, her voice trembling but resolute.

The police arrested Bagthariya, a resident of Mendarda in Junagadh; Faizal Parmar, a resident of Rajkot; Vijay Vaghela, a resident of Gondal; Naran Borkhatariya, a resident of Mangrol, and Sikandar Dekhaiya of Rajkot.

