Surat, December 22: Following a complaint by a 35-year-old woman on Sunday night, Sarthana Police have booked a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping her several times after luring her with a job offer. The accused has been identified as Nilesh Lathia. Bhopal Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Sold For Rs 80000; Raped For Months

According to a report in The Times of India, the complainant resides with her husband and kid. She came in contact with Lathia, a resident of Mota Varacha, a year ago. He promised her that he would get her a job. He allegedly called her to a hotel and raped her. He even took her nude photographs and later used them for blackmailing her, the police stated.

Ten days after the alleged rape, Nilesh again contacted the woman and threatened to circulate her pictures on social media if she did not adhere to his demands. Over the past year, Nilesh allegedly raped the woman at his sister's place in Bharuch several times. Hyderabad: Two Men Gang-Rape Married Woman by Threatening To Expose Her Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested

When she could not take the sexual exploitation any longer, the woman mustered the courage to approach the police. On Sunday, she lodged a complaint against Lathia. On the basis of her complaint, the police booked the accused under relevant provisions.

