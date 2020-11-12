Rajasthan, November 12: Gurjar agitation was called off on Thursday morning after they came into an agreement with the government. According to a video clip shared by ANI, the agitators were repairing fishplates, they had damaged, on a railway track in Bharatpur where they were protesting with their demand for reservation.

The agitation was called off following a meeting between community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and Ashok Gehlot-led state government. Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla said, "The community agrees with the settlement. We're vacating tracks, reinstalled all clips (on railway track) that were taken out. Gangman is checking the line, train service will resume soon." Gujjar Agitation in Rajasthan: Internet Snapped in Kotputli, Patwa, Madhorajpura, Other Areas Till 5 PM on November 3.

Gurjar agitators repair fishplates, watch video:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Gurjar agitators repair fishplates, that they'd damaged, on a railway track in Bharatpur where they were protesting with their demand for reservation. Agitation called off today following a meeting between community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla & CM last night pic.twitter.com/aT3nfa6tBB — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

According to an India Today report, some of the agreed on points are-

The government decided that 5 lakh rupees each be given to kin of three members of Gurjar community who got injured and later died during Gurjar agitation.

A Job will also be given to one family member of each of those persons.

Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti was made aware of the process for holding null and void cases registered till November 11, 2020, against agitating Gurjars. A meeting will be held for monitoring that remaining cases are taken back in an orderly manner.

