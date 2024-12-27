Kotputli (Rajasthan) [India], December 27 (ANI): Efforts to rescue a three-year-old girl trapped in a borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli have been severely hampered by intermittent rainfall since Thursday night. The ongoing rain has made the surrounding soil slippery and complicated critical operations, including welding and lowering the casing pipe.

According to the officials, the operation reached a crucial point on Thursday night, with the B-plan being implemented, and a casing pipe being lowered into the hole next to the borewell. However, the intermittent rain since last night has caused significant hindrances to the rescue operation.

A National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel said that they are making every effort to rescue the girl despite challenging conditions.

"We are facing difficulties in welding because of the rain. We are still making every effort despite the weather. We have already dug all the way down, and now the casing pipe will go to the bottom. This is being done for the safety of our rescuers, as the soil here is loose. After everything is in place, the tunnel excavation will begin," he said.

Authorities including teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration have been conducting the rescue operation to save the girl who fell in while playing into the borewell while playing in the agricultural farm of her father on December 23.

On Tuesday, the trapped girl was pulled up 30 feet with the help of clips by personnel of the NDRF team.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brajesh Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the priority of the rescue team now is to save the child alive. Earlier, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) OP Saran said, "The girl was 150 feet below. Using clips, we have brought her around 30 feet above. We are trying to rescue her and the NDRF team is also engaged in the same. Oxygen is being continuously provided to her. we are trying to save her by boring nearby."

"Cameras have also been installed and our entire team is engaged. Efforts are being made to take out the girl as soon as possible," Saran told ANI.

Teams from the district administration and medical personnel have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure rescue operations can proceed without interruptions. (ANI)

