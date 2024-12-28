Jaipur, December 28: Hapless mother of 3-year-old Chetna, who fell in a borewell on Monday afternoon in Kotputli, Rajasthan, is pleading with the administration to bring her daughter out to safety. Dhole Devi, Chetna’s mother, was seen making tearful appeals to the authorities on Saturday. "For God's sake, take my daughter out," she pleaded in despair. The ordeal has left her emotionally shattered as rescue efforts continue around the clock.

Chetna's uncle, Shubhram, said on Saturday that the officials are unresponsive. "If you ask too many questions, they say, 'The Collector ma'am will inform you; she’s currently resting'," he said. So far, the District Collector has not visited the family, he complained. Chetna's mother is in deep distress, crying uncontrollably, desperately requesting the girl to be brought out, he added. The child is trapped at a depth of 150 feet, and her family, along with the entire community, is anxiously awaiting her rescue. Rajasthan: NDRF Hopeful of Pulling out Child Trapped in Kotputli Borewell by Today (Watch Videos).

In Kotputli, a relentless rescue operation has entered its sixth day to save three-year-old Chetna who fell into a 700-foot-deep borewell on December 23. Rescue teams have made progress, completing the welding of the casing pipe by Saturday morning. The next phase involves digging an 8-foot horizontal tunnel at a 90-degree angle, which officials hope will allow them to bring out Chetna soon.

The welding of the casing pipe has been finalised, enabling the team to focus on creating the horizontal tunnel. Fans, lights, oxygen, and cutter machines have been sent down the borewell to facilitate the operation. For safety reasons, the administration has restricted media access to the site. The delay in implementing alternative rescue plans has sparked criticism among people as they argue that the simultaneous execution of Plan B alongside Plan A could have expedited the process, potentially avoiding the prolonged rescue timeline. Kotputli: Intermittent Rain Hampers Rescue Efforts As 3-Year-Old Girl Remains Trapped in Borewell in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

Mother Pleads for Rescue

VIDEO | Kotputli: Here's what Dholi Devi, mother of the 3-year-old girl trapped in borewell said. "It has been 4 to 5 days and my daughter is still inside the borewell. She has not eaten anything for so long. If it was collector ma'am child would she let them be there for so… pic.twitter.com/N2B6O1XqTm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2024

Despite these challenges, rescue teams remain committed to bringing Chetna back safely, with hopes for a positive outcome.

