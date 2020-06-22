Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Nine more people, including five in Faridabad, died of COVID-19 in Haryana, taking the toll from the pandemic to 169 on Monday, while the tally rose to to 11,025 with 390 new cases, the Heath Department said.

There were two fatalities due to novel coronavirus in Gurgaon district and Rewari district reported its first COVID-19-related death. One virus-related death was reported from Jhajjar, an official bulletin said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,128 Fresh COVID-19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Haryana now stand at 169, it said.

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, now have 66 and 61 fatalities, respectively, it said.

Also Read | Employees Laid-Off, Opting For VRS Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Have to Pay Income Tax on Allowances Received.

Nearly 7,000 of the total infections in the state were reported from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts.

The active cases in the state are 4,940, while 5,916 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The districts which reported new cases of infections on Monday include Faridabad which registered 176 cases, followed by 85 in Gurgaon, 31 in Rohtak, 19 in Bhwani, 22 in Rewari and 9 in Panchkula, the health bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)