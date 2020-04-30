Gurugram Businessman Commits Suicide After Wife Tests COVID-19 Positive

Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Gurugram, April 30: A 53-year-old businessman committed suicide after he learnt about his wife testing Covid-19 positive, here on Wednesday. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the Ganga Vihar locality near bus stand.

The district administration had sealed the entire area, deployed additional cops and placed his other family members under home quarantine, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime). Gurugram Man Hangs Himself to Death Hours After Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

"We received information about a suspected suicide on Thursday morning. The man's son, who spotted the body, said his mother was ill for some time and her Covid-19 positive report came on Wednesday," Sangwan said. The deceased didn't leave any suicide note.

Dr Ram Prakash Jha, member of Gurugram Covid-19 team, confirmed that deceased's wife had tested positive for coronavirus by a private lab.

"The deceased's wife is admitted to isolation ward of the Gurugram Civil Hospital in sector 10. We have taken her sample and sent that to PGI Rohtak for confirmation. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

"We have also preserved the body in mortuary and samples have been sent to a lab for coronavirus testing. The postmortem will be conducted after that report," Jha said.

Jha said the deceased's son and daughter-in-law were pharmacist and staff nurse in a private hospital.