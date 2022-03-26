Gurugram, March 26: A 28-year-old Chinese national was held by Gurugram Police for illegally staying in India. The accused was identified as Wang Yanam.

He was detained from old DLF area by the Gurugram Police. A senior police official said that he was arrested under Foreigners Act. Displaying Russian ‘Z’ Now Criminal Offence in German State of Bavaria.

"He had been living in India without any valid visa. He is originally from Bodor Laser 1000, Chunbo Road, Licheng Distt Jinan City (Shandong Province) country China. An FIR has been lodged against him," said a senior police official.

The official said that his visa expired on August 18, 2021. "Since then he had been living in India illegally," the official said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

