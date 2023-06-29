Gurugram, June 29: In a shocking incident, a cow was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs in Bhondsi on Monday morning. Following this, the owner of the dogs, a farmer, was booked on Tuesday. Reports said that the SDM of Sohna sent a team to the village and get the matter inquired into and to take appropriate action.

According to the police, the cow belonged to Harender Kumar, a 40-year-old man maintaining a herd of approximately 30-35 cattle. Kumar serves as a milk supplier to both local residents and companies. As per the investigators' findings, Kumar released his cows and buffalos from their enclosure with the intention of allowing them to graze in the nearby hills. However, an incident occurred where one of the cows became startled by the presence of a camel situated atop the hill. Dog Attack in UP Viral Video: Eight-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Pitbull Dog Attacks Her in Meerut, CCTV Footage Surfaces Online.

Consequently, the cow frantically rushed back towards the village, aiming to return to the safety of the cattle shed. Unfortunately, it encountered a pack of dogs who attacked it at approximately 6 am. According to eyewitnesses from the village, the cow initially fled for a considerable distance, covering several hundred meters, in an attempt to escape the pursuing dogs. However, the canines allegedly managed to bring it down and kill it. Pitbull Dog Bites Man on Private Parts, Beaten To Death by Locals in Haryana's Karnal; Victim Critical.

Kumar was informed over the phone about the Pitbull dog attack, following which he rushed for the cow's rescue. According to the authorities, the dogs had already killed the cow and mutilated the carcass by the time Kumar reached there. On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 429 (committing mischief by killing, maiming or rendering useless any cow, horse, elephant etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Monday night.

