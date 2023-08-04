Gurugram, August 4: One labourer died and two others were injured in Gurugram after shuttering of an under-construction underpass collapsed, police said. The incident took place at around 5 p.m. on Thursday near the Dhanwapur village railway crossing in Gurugram. It is being said that eight workers were buried under the shuttering, of which one has died and two suffered injuries. Gurugram Apartment Roof Collapse: 2 killed, 6 Injured After Portion of Under-Construction Roof at Chintels Paradiso Housing Complex Collapsed.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Guddu. All eight workers are residents of Sambhal and Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The workers were pulled out by a crane on the spot. Both the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Irked workers created ruckus on the spot for several hours by accusing the contractor of alleged negligence. Haryana: One Dead, Three Injured as Gurugram Building Collapses During Demolition.

Under-Construction Underpass Collapses in Gurugram:

VIDEO | Part of under construction underpass collapses in Dhanwapur, Gurugram. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/fsGtxbBdzM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2023

Police Give Update on Gurugram Underpass Collapse:

#WATCH | Haryana | An under-construction underpass near Dhanwapur railway cross number 26 in Gurugram collapsed this evening. SHO Pradeep Kumar says, "...We have received information about some labourers being trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is underway..." pic.twitter.com/XzJpoA58of — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

"It seems that the shuttering to support entry was weak which caused the incident. We are probing the matter to ascertain the actual reason behind the mishap," Pradeep Kumar, Station House Officer of Rajendra Park police station, said.

