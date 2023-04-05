New Delhi, April 5: Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, the Centre on Wednesday asked all states to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and to monitor any factor that can disturb communal harmony in the society. Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Delhi Police Deny Permission to Vishwa Hindu Parishad for Procession in Jahangirpuri.

The Union Home Ministry's advisory to all states and union territories came in the wake of communal violence in different parts of the country during Ram Navami last week. Ministry of Home Affairs Issues Advisory to Ensure Maintenance of Law and Order on Hanuman Jayanti 2023.

"The state/UT governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6.