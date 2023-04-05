New Delhi, April 5: The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Bhog Items: 5 Dishes To Make at Home and Offer Lord Hanuman on the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Delhi Police told ANI that VHP and another group had sought permission to take out processions for Hanuman Jayanti but keeping in view the law and order situation, organisers were denied permission. Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area durng a "shoba yatra" on Hanuman Jayanti. Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of Hanuman Jayanti. Delhi Police and Paramilitary Force personnel are patrolling the area.

