Chandigarh, August 28: The government of Haryana relaxed the restrictions it had imposed for weekends to prevent large-scale public turnout. In a revised order issued on Friday, the state permitted shopping malls and urban markets to continue their activities over the weekend. Instead of Saturday and Sunday, the malls and shops would now remain shut on Monday and Tuesday.

The revision by Haryana government of its erstwhile order, issued last week, is likely to relieve retailers, shop owners and those operating in mall premises. The order also comes as a relief for restaurants, many of which are operating inside the malls. Mumbai in 'Mission Begin Again' Mode: Malls Without Theatres And Restaurants, Market Places Reopened.

The order, however, notes that the malls and markets based in Gurugram, Faridabad and other urban areas would need to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday as a measure to control COVID-19 transmission.

Update by ANI

To contain further spread of #COVID19 in Haryana, shopping malls & shops, except those dealing with essential goods & services, will remain closed on Monday & Tuesday in urban areas. There is no bar on the opening of shops & shopping malls on Saturday & Sunday: Govt of Haryana pic.twitter.com/mTBwKD6eqw — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

"To contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls & shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services, will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in urban areas. There is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday," the statement issued by the government read.

Haryana is one of the severely affected states in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state has reported 59,298 cases so far, with a total of 646 fatalities. The nationwide tally, meanwhile, has crossed 33 lakh including more than 61,500 deaths.

