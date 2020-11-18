New Delhi, November 18: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, on Wednesday, said that he volunteered for getting the first Covaxin shot as the COVID-19 vaccine enters its third phase of human trials. The phase three trials in Haryana are set to begin from November 20. Vij took to Twitter and wrote, "Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bharat Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated." Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine into Phase-3 Trials.

In phase three trials, the vaccine will be tested on people above 18 years of age.About 25,800 volunteers will be given measured doses of Covaxin in the third phase at 25 centres across the country. The phase three trials of the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine have already begun in Hyderabad on November 16. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN Vaccine Could be Launched as Early as February 2021, Says ICMR Senior Scientist.

Read the Tweet by Anil Vij Here: