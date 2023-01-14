Faridabad, January 14: A leopard who strayed into a shop in Ballabgarh town here on Saturday morning has been rescued by a wildlife team, officials said. The resident of Rajiv colony near sector 56 informed the police after they spotted the leopard in a small shop in the area, they said. Leopard Scare in Jharkhand: Panic Grips People As Wild Cats Turn Maneaters, Kill 5 People in 25 Days; Attendance in Schools Fall Marginally.

The police team reached the spot and closed the shutter of the shop from outside and informed the wildlife team. During the rescue operation, the leopard ran away after dodging the wildlife and police team, they said.

However, the leopard was rescued by the team after four hours of effort, wildlife officer Jagdish Prasad Dangi said.