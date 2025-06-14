Gurugram, June 14: The Haryana Police have arrested a man and his accomplice for the alleged murder of his 65-year-old father, Bir Singh, in Thotwal village of Haryana's Rewari reportedly over a financial dispute. According to a report published by Hindustan Times, Rewari City DSP Joginder Sharma said the victim’s son, Ravi Kumar, was taken into custody on Thursday following the arrest of his friend and alleged accomplice, Krishan Kumar, a day earlier.

As per the reports, Bir Singh’s body was found in a field near the village earlier this week. “Ravi initially claimed his father might have been killed by a wild animal, but local residents alerted police about ongoing disputes between the two over money,” said DSP Sharma. Haryana Shocker: Father Drugs, Strangles Son and Daughter to Death for Opposing His Second Marriage Plans in Bhiwani; Arrested.

Man Kills Father Over INR 50,000 in Haryana

Police investigations revealed that Bir Singh had recently sold five acres of land for INR 2.5 crore. Ravi had allegedly demanded INR 50 lakh from his father to cover his father-in-law’s medical expenses. When Bir Singh refused, Ravi reportedly offered Krishan INR 5 lakh to carry out the murder. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Sampla Bus Stand in Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda Expresses Shock Over Incident.

Krishan has confessed to stabbing Bir Singh to death, though the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. Both accused have been charged with murder, and further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).