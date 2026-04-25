A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday morning, April 25, for allegedly stabbing a police constable’s family in Durg district, resulting in the deaths of his wife and nine-year-old son. The suspect, identified as Sarojini Bharadwaj, reportedly entered the home of Constable Lalitesh Yadav while he was away and attacked his family following a domestic dispute. Two of the constable’s daughters were also injured in the assault, with one currently in critical condition.

The attack occurred at Constable Yadav’s residence while he was at the local railway station purchasing tickets for a family trip. According to police sources, Bharadwaj arrived at the flat and entered into a heated argument with the constable's wife, Reena Yadav. Chhattisgarh Horror: Man Kills Wife, Parades Through Village Carrying Severed Head, Arrested in Korba.

During the confrontation, the accused allegedly increased the television volume to muffle the sounds of the struggle before arming herself with a knife. She first attacked Reena Yadav and then turned the weapon on nine-year-old Aditya, who was sleeping at the time.

Reena Yadav's Desperate Attempts to Save Children

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Reena Yadav reportedly attempted to shield her daughters from the assailant. Witnesses and police accounts suggest she grabbed the attacker's legs to stall her, shouting for her daughters, Naina and Taniya, to flee. One daughter managed to hide in the bathroom, while the other escaped the flat to alert neighbours. When residents arrived at the scene, they found Bharadwaj standing near the entrance holding a blood-stained knife. The neighbours overpowered her and held her until officers arrived.

Casualties and Medical Status

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Reena Yadav and her son Aditya were declared dead on arrival. The two daughters remain under medical supervision; authorities confirmed that while one is stable, the other remains in a critical state due to the severity of her wounds.

Investigation into Relationship and Motive

Preliminary investigations suggest that Bharadwaj and Lalitesh Yadav were allegedly in a relationship. Reports indicate that the accused had visited the residence on Friday but was asked to leave by the constable. "A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered," stated Bhilai CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari. "The accused has been arrested, and police are now probing the exact motive, the nature of her relationship with the constable, and whether the attack was pre-planned," he added. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man in One-Sided Love Tries to Eliminate Lover’s Husband by Hiding 2-Kg IED in Music Speaker; Alert Victim Foils Deadly Plot, Police Nab 7 Accused Including Mastermind.

The Durg police are currently recording statements from neighbours and the surviving family members to establish a clear timeline of the events leading up to the bloodbath.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).