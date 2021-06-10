Chandigarh, June 10: In a shocking incident, eight minor boys and an 18-year-old were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly gang raping a 10-year-old girl and recording the incident in Haryana's Rewari district. It reportedly took place on May 24, when the minor girl was playing outside her home. The accused took her to a government school near to her residence where the alleged incident occurred. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

"They threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anybody about the assault. After circulating the video, they started blackmailing the victim," Hansraj, Rewari DSP told the Hindustan Times. The victim's family came to know about the sexual assault, after the video of the incident reached her family, reported HT. Five juvenile accused were reportedly sent to an observation home, while the 18-year-old accused have been sent to judicial custody. Haryana Shocker: Woman Killed by Brother-In-Law & His Wife in Ambala Over Argument Related to Children.

During the questioning, the accused told a police official that they had raped the girl after watching a porn video and on the instigation of the 18-year-old man, reported the Hindustan Times. The accused have been booked under section 376DB of IPC, POCSO Act, IT Act and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In another incident a 19-year-old girl was gang raped by three men in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The incident reportedly occurred when the girl was on her way to meet her sister. Police had reportedly arrested one of the accused while the other two are still absconding.

