Chandigarh, May 22: In a shocking incident, a woman in Haryana's Ambala was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law following a domestic issue after the latter's children threw mango endocarp towards the deceased's home. As per report, the incident took place on Thursday evening when the deceased, identified as Sapna, complained to the accused and his wife, identified as Dheeraj and Suman respectively, about their children's act, which soon turned into a fight. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

"On Thursday, at about 7.30pm, our children were at home. Dheeraj’s children threw a mango endocarp towards our home. When my wife Sapna went to complain about the same, Dheeraj and Suman started abusing her. They started assaulting her and after seeing them I came down from the first floor of my house. Suddenly, Dheeraj attacked Sapna with gandasi in her head," Anil, the husband of deceased told the Times of India. Haryana Shocker: Man Arrested for Posing as Allopathic Doctor, Treating Patients in Panchkula.

Spana was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment but was declared dead by the doctors. As per report, Anil, who also sustained injuries in the fight, lodged a complaint with the police. Following which, police have registered a case against Dheeraj and Suman under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

