Faridabad, December 1: In yet another shocking incident of crime against women, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed in a hotel room in Faridabad on Monday after she rejected his marriage proposal. The police arrested the accused, identified as Yash Aggrawal on Tuesday.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, the victim is a native of Uttar Pradesh and had returned back to Faridabad after a year, and ever since she had been avoiding the accused. On Monday, the accused called her and told her that he is unwell and wants to meet her. When she went to meet him in a hotel room, he asked her to marry him. The victim rejected his offer saying she wants to marry someone of her parent's choice. Following this, the accused allegedly raped her and stabbed her multiple times in a fit of rage, and fled. Hyderabad Stabbing: Spurned Lover Stabs Woman 18 Times, Victim in Critical Condition.

The hotel staff alerted the police after hearing the victim's screaming. Police reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition and undergoing treatment in a private hospital, said the police. As per the reports, the victim was arrested on Tuesday morning and a case of rape and attempt to murder has been registered against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2021 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).