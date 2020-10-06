Lucknow, October 6: The Department of Forensic Medicine at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University, has certified that there is no evidence of rape in the case of the 19-year-old Dalit victim in the Hathras case.

The certificate has been submitted with an affidavit by the Uttar Pradesh government in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Hathras Gangrape Case: UP Govt Cites 'Intelligence Inputs, Large Scale Violence' as Reasons For Cremating Body of Deceased Girl at Night.

"There are no signs suggestive of vaginal/anal intercourse. There are evidences of physical assault (injuries over the neck and the back)" the certificate says.

Forensic Report of Hathras Victim:

The state government, it may be recalled, has been saying all along that the post mortem report did not confirm rape while the victim's family insisted that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hathras Case: Priyanka Gandhi Attends Prayer Meeting For Victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple.

The families of the accused persons have also been saying that no rape had taken place and the girl was actually beaten up by her brother and the injuries proved fatal.

