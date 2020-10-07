Lucknow, October 7: Hathras Police have registered a case against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act. The Superintendent of Police mentioned that on September 29 Kumar had tested positive for coronavirus and on October 4, he posted videos of his visit to Hathras.

Reacting to this, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta slammed AAP for playing "dirty politics". He was quoted saying, "Aam Aadmi Party can stoop down to any level for its political interest and corona-infected Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar's political sojourn in Hathras is proof of their dirty politics."

Gupta also asked Arvind Kejriwal to take action against party leader Kuldeep Kumar for "irresponsible behaviour" as he visited the victim's family five days after he said he tested positive for coronavirus. Hathras Gangrape Case: Time Given to SIT To Submit Report to CM Yogi Adityanath Extended by 10 Days.

Hathras Police Registers Case Under Epidemic Act Against Kuldeep Kumar, Delhi AAP MLA:

Case registered against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act: Hathras Superintendent of Police He had announced on 29th September that he had tested positive for #COVID19 and on 4th October he posted videos of his visit to #Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

On October 1, a police case was lodged against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra under the Epidemic Act on October 1. The two leaders were detained by UP police as they made their way to Hathras district from New Delhi. Rahul was also shoved and pushed to the ground by police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).