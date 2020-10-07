Lucknow, October 7: Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days, said Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department in connection with the Hathras gangrape investigation.

Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. Hathras Gangrape Case: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Seeking CBI Probe.

On September 30, Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident. The team was asked to submit a report within seven days. He further directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The victim, a member of the Scheduled Caste community in Hathras, was allegedly gangraped after being abducted by four men on September 14. The girl died two weeks after at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The incident has outraged the entire nation who demand strict punishment for the offenders.

The case has also drawn severe flak towards the government after the UP Police allegedly cremated the girl's body in absence of her family members past the midnight. This prompted the state Opposition leaders to sharpen their attack against the Chief Minister.

