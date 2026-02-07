New Delhi, February 7: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released the admit cards for the Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2025–26. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sail.co.in. The download window will remain open until February 23, 2026, and candidates are advised to access their admit cards well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Steps to Download SAIL Management Trainee Admit Card 2026

• Visit the official website sail.co.in

• Go to the “Careers” section on the homepage

• Click on the Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2025–26 link

• Log in using your roll number and date of birth or registered mobile number

• Download the admit card and take multiple printouts

This recruitment drive aims to fill 124 Management Trainee (Technical) vacancies across several engineering disciplines required at SAIL’s plants and units nationwide. The disciplines include Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Metallurgy, Chemical, Instrumentation Engineering, and Computer Science/Information Technology. CTET Admit Card 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in, Here’s How To Download.

The selection process begins with a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for the next stages, which include a group discussion followed by a personal interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ cumulative performance across all three stages. CTET Admit Card 2026 on ctet.nic.in: Know How To Download Central Teacher Eligibility Test Hall Ticket.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and contains crucial details such as the candidate’s roll number, exam centre address, and reporting time. Applicants must carefully verify all information printed on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact SAIL recruitment authorities. A valid photo identity proof must also be carried along with the admit card on the day of the examination.

