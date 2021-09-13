Mumbai, September 13: In a shocking incident, a headless body of a man was found in the Navi Mumbai area on Sunday. Reports inform that the body of an unidentified man was found in a blue plastic bag in a nullah in area Vashi. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident came to light after the body was discovered by locals after they experienced a stench in the area around APMC Market.

As the foul smell continued for a while, the locals alerted the police. As soon as the incident was reported, cops swung to action and launched a search operation in the area. The APMC police found a blue plastic bag in the nullah alongside the road from Puneet Corner to Mathadi Chowk. The bag contained two hands and body below the waist. Punjab Shocker: Headless Body of Man Found Near CM Capt Amarinder Singh's Farmhouse in Mohali, 2 Arrested.

The HT report states that the head and torso were not in the bag. Soon after, the police have sent the body parts for autopsy to Vashi General Hospital. The police are now in search of the other body parts, for which a dog squad has been deployed. As per details by cops, the body is suspected to be of a man in his early 30s. The investigation into the case is currently underway. The cops are now checking the CCTV footage of the nearby areas. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified person.

