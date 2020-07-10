The reason the world has shifted to alternate healing and holistic path is because natural healing focuses not just on your physical well-being but also makes you emotionally strong, socially joyful, spiritually evolved & intellectually rich.

India’s top Spiritual, Karmic Healer & Occult Practitioner Taara Malhotra who teaches Alternate Healing & Holistic courses feels the new-age medicine brings more side-effects then healing. If medicines and technology has been omnipotent, none of us would have died. There would not have been any old age or suffering if these medicines and surgeries and Botox were so successful! Alternate medicine or holistic healing pays attention and care to every single aspect of your being. In fact, it gives you answers and solutions for those questions and problems which you were not even aware of!

There are different types of holistic healing taught by Taara Malhotra which one can learn & practice. Holistic Healing has given people proven health benefits, a sense of contentment as well as helps to remove blocks from their career, relationships, money, success & growth as well..Alternate Healing includes Pranic healing, Reiki, Angel Reiki, Angel healing, Karmic Reiki, Crystal and Colour Therapy, Aura Cleansing, Chakra Balancing, Meditation, Mojo Bags, Candle Magick, etc.

Taara Malhotra shares how she has seen numerous recovery cases where people have healed themselves after learning these techniques. These healing techniques are not discovered in Labs or with chemical permutations and combinations. These are powerful energy healing ways that have existed for centuries and have evolved as a specialized stream of knowledge over the years. Vedic era saints practiced these; Buddhists monks practiced these. The good news is one need not become a monk or saint to learn these. You can gain insightful knowledge about Lama Fera, Karmic Reiki, Karuna Reiki, Soul Alignment, Healing Chakras , Akashic Channeling etc. which are highly popular for their quick turnaround time in recovery from an illness.

The benefit of holistic healing techniques goes much beyond the physical realm. The disciples of holistic healing uplift and grow at personal, professional & emotional level. They gain the confidence to guide and help others and this becomes their first step towards the journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment.

Taara Malhotra has shared some deep insights on how alternate therapies and holistic healing are getting recognitions worldwide. “My students have created a bright career for themselves after doing courses in Holistic Healing techniques & Alternative Healing . They are working as Counselors, Spiritual Healers, complementary therapist or even as Psychologist & Holistic Centers all across the world. Holistic healing is a blessing for the society that is plagued with ever-increasing cases of rat-race competitions, stress, depression, anger, jealousy, depression, pain and anxiety. The beauty of these courses is you heal from within; at levels and layers that no medicine or surgery can reach!”

It is worth mentioning that Taara Malhotra is a Certified Practioner & Teacher of Life Coaching, Reiki, Lama Fera, Karmic Reiki, Akashic Channeling, Angel Reiki, Angel healing, Karmic Reiki, Crystal and Colour Therapy and other healing modalities.

