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News INDIA Heatwave Alert: Delhi Records Season’s Highest 44.5°C As North India Reels Under Severe Heat, IMD Issues Yellow Warning Large parts of India are reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels for this time of the year. The national capital, Delhi, has witnessed a sharp spike in temperature, raising concerns over public health and safety.

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New Delhi, April 26: Large parts of India are reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring well above normal levels for this time of the year. The national capital, Delhi, has witnessed a sharp spike in temperature, raising concerns over public health and safety. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Sunday, the temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius, indicating persistent heatwave-like conditions across the city. Several areas also reported hot winds, prompting authorities to issue a ‘yellow alert’.

The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to continue across Northwest and Central India until April 28. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to remain severely affected, with temperatures ranging between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius. In Central India, regions including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha are also experiencing extreme heat. Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Northwest and Central India; These States Will Experience Warm Nights.

In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state so far. Authorities have issued a severe heat alert in 32 districts, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing heatwave. The IMD has also indicated that heatwave-like conditions may extend to parts of southern India, particularly Kerala and Mahe, in the coming days. Amid the rising temperatures, the weather department has issued advisories urging people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Sizzles at 43 Degrees Celsius As IMD Warns of No Relief, Severe Heatwave Sweeps North India, 32 UP Districts on Alert.

Citizens are advised to avoid direct sun exposure between noon and 3 p.m., stay hydrated even if not thirsty, and wear light-coloured, loose cotton clothing. The use of protective items such as hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses has also been recommended. Additionally, people working outdoors are advised to keep a damp cloth on their head and neck, while strict caution has been issued against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles.Experts warn that if the current trend continues, the intensity of the heatwave could increase further, posing serious health risks, especially to vulnerable populations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).