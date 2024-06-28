Kolkata, June 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, expressed pleasure over former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren getting bail in the land scam case. In a post on X, she expressed hope that now being released on bail, Soren will surely start his full-fledged political activities. "Hemant Soren, an important tribal leader, and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had to resign because of a case, but today he has received bail from the Hon'ble High Court! I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he will start his public activities immediately. Welcome back, Hemant, amidst us!" the post read. Hemant Soren Granted Bail: Jharkhand High Court Grants Bail to Former CM and JMM Leader in Land Scam Case

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader was arrested on January 31 in connection with money laundering linked to the land scam case. "I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed Central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government," Mamata Banerjee had said. JMM, Allies Celebrates as Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Land Scam Case

However, the Congress and the Left Parties then described her concern for Soren as an eyewash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).