Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to Hemant Soren in a land scam case. The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was accused of involvement in a land scam, and the court's decision comes after considering his bail application. Soren was arrested on January 31 and sent to ED remand by a local court on February 2. Hemant Soren Moves Supreme Court Against Jharkhand High Court's Order Dismissing His Plea Against Arrest by ED in Money Laundering Case.

Hemant Soren Granted Bail

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the land scam case pic.twitter.com/Ck0e7JAh3o — IANS (@ians_india) June 28, 2024

