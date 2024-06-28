Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the land scam case on Friday.

His party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is jubilant as Soren prepares to return home, with supporters eagerly anticipating his release.

"There is a wave of happiness in Jharkhand. Many people are eager to see him, and we are expecting a huge crowd for his welcome," said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Maji, celebrating the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the land scam case, on Friday.

Mahua Maji highlighted the resilience of the party, stating that current CM Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren managed the party well during Hemant Soren's absence, maintaining high morale despite the challenges.

Taking a swing at the NDA, Maji remarked that the "Abki Baar 400 Paar" slogan did not succeed in the recent Lok Sabha elections, implying that their attempts to keep Soren away have failed.

She expressed confidence that Soren's return would reinvigorate the party and bring renewed energy and hope to its supporters.

Another JMM MLA Deepika Pandey Singh posted on X "Today, the Supreme Court shattered another dream of the Central Government to murder democracy. By granting bail to former Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren in the land scam case, the Jharkhand High Court has proved that no matter how loudly a lie is spoken, it has to bow before the truth."

The bail for Soren also echoed among the INDIA bloc partners with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressing her happiness

"Hemant Soren, an important tribal leader, and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, had to resign because of a case, but today he has received bail from the Hon'ble High Court. I am very happy with the great development and am sure that he will start his public activities immediately. Welcome back, Hemant, amidst us," she posted on X.

Soren, arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January for his alleged involvement in a land scam and money laundering, is now set to return home. The ED accused Soren of forging official records to acquire large parcels of land worth crores and claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh in cash and related documents during their investigation.

The arrest and subsequent judicial custody of Soren had led to widespread protests and rallies, with JMM urging supporters to maintain peace amidst fears of presidential rule in the state. Soren's judicial custody had been extended multiple times, and his petition to attend the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly's budget session was dismissed by the High Court in February. (ANI)

