Shimla, January 25: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has assured Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that he would work towards getting a major airport in the hill state to ensure its growth as an international tourist destination.

Nadda gave the assurance to Thakur after the chief minister, while addressing a function at the Ridge Maidan here on the golden jubilee day of Himachal's statehood, said a major airport is the need of the hour of the hill state for the growth of international tourism here.

Envisaging an ample scope for the growth of the tourism sector in Himachal, Thakur said Lahaul has already become a tourist destination after the opening of the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang last year in October, he said.

“A major airport is the need of the hour for the hill state as small airports were not serving the purpose of attracting more national and international tourists to the state,” the chief minister added.

Taking note of Thakur's demand for a major airport, Nadda, while addressing the function later, sought to assure the chief minister that he would work towards the state getting a major airport.

Enlisting major ongoing developmental activities in the state, Thakur earlier said, “An investment of Rs 10,000 crores is expected in Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is all set to get one of the three Bulk Drug Parks.” Later, while speaking during his turn, Nadda, expressed BJP the commitment of the BJP government's both in the Centre and various states to the development.

Nadda also recalled that it was during the tenure of Modi's government in the Centre that Himachal Pradesh status of a special category state was restored.

Recalling his childhood days when Himachal Pradesh was declared a state on January 25, 1971, Nadda appreciated the exemplary efforts of the first chief minister Yashwant Singh Parmar in its development.

Referring to the contribution of various chief ministers in the development of various sectors in the state in the last 50 years, Nadda described Shanta Kumar as 'paani wala mukhya mantri' and Prem Kumar Dhumal as 'sadko wala mukhya mantri”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too was slated to attend the function but owing to his engagement elsewhere, he was unable to reach Shimla. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur recalled the contribution of all former CMs in the development of the state.

He also expressed gratitude to erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the first Chief Minister Yashwant Singh Parmar for providing statehood status to Himachal Pradesh fifty years ago. Anurag Thakur urged Chief Minister Thakur to deliberate for two days during the next assembly session for preparing a road map for the next 25 years for taking the hill state to new heights.

He also praised the Narendra Modi-led central government and the Jai Ram Thakur government in the state for efficiently tackling the Covid-19 crisis. Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya also spoke on the occasion.

A special postal stamp and a coffee table book were also released to mark the golden jubilee day of Himachal's statehood. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also spoke on the occasion. Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap were also present.