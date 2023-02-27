Indian Railways will run special trains on different routes across the country on the occasion of Holi on Friday (March 3). From Amritsar to Gorakhpur, from Delhi to Bihar, among other routes. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has also announced three trains, including -- Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Madgaon Jn. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special, Pune Jn. - Karmali - Pune Jn. Special, and Karmali - Panvel - Karmali Special. All in all, a total of 14 special trains will run on Holi. Viral Video: Alert RPF Head Constable Saves Life of Woman Who Falls While Trying To Board Local Train at Borivali Station.

Konkan Railway Services on Holi

Gorakhpur-Amritsar Special Train

NER Holi Spl 05005 ➠ Gorakhpur(गोरखपुर) ⇀ Amritsar(अमृतसर) Holi Spl 05006 ➠ Amritsar(अमृतसर) ⇀ Gorakhpur(गोरखपुर) Holi Spl pic.twitter.com/4HTl7xzwrJ — shailshekhara (@shailshekhara) February 22, 2023

More Than 14 Special Trains on Holi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)