Home Delivery of Liquor Allowed in Punjab, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh During Lockdown, Delhi Likely to Follow Suit to Prevent Overcrowding Outside Alcohol Shops

New Delhi, May 7: Since the Centre has allowed opening of liquor shops except in containment zones, there have been incidents when social distancing norms were violated by tipplers amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. In a bid to prevent over-crowding outside liquor shops, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh governments are planning home delivery of alcohol during the nationwide lockdown. Less Availability of Liquor, More of Non-Alcoholic Drinks May Cut Alcohol Consumption: Research.

Punjab's excise and taxation department on Wednesday issued an order saying the state government will deliver alcohol at homes till the lockdown is imposed. However, the timing of delivery of liquor will be decided by the respective assistant excise and taxation commissioners in consultation with deputy commissioners, the order stated. Only two litres of liquor will be allowed through home delivery to a buyer against a cash memo. Fact Check: Liquor Home Delivery in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai? Don't Fall For Phishing Calls by Fraudsters.

People deputed for home delivery of liquor will be issued identity cards by the department and they will also carry curfew pass, as per the order. Home delivery of Punjab Medium Liquor (PML) will not be allowed, it said. At liquor vends, directions have been issued to ensure adherence to social distancing norms and arrangement of sanitiser, it further stated. The Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal and an app for home delivery of liquor in green zones.

The portal has been named after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor in the state. People will have to register their mobile number, Aadhaar number and address for placing the order online which will be confirmed through an OTP (one-time-password). A customer can order up to 5,000 ml of liquor at a time for home delivery, the official said, adding that the delivery charge is Rs 120.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government is also planning to start home delivery of liquor. "Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev has asked excise commissioner Ravi Dhawan to prepare a detailed proposal and submit to the government at the earliest," a senior Delhi government official was quoted by TOI as saying. The West Bengal government has also allowed home delivery of liquor and the State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) launched a website.