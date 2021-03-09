Having tied up with top names, he is making a mark in that arena.

Ely Boaz is in the limelight for providing out of the box advertising and branding services through his renowned agency 'Social Giveaways'. The advertising agency which has made its mark in US because of its innovative strategies has helped hordes of its clients increase their revenues by arranging collaborations with known celebrities.

At 25, Ely has become one of the topmost advertising and branding experts in the country. His innovative strategies are right on target and has helped many brands and businesses zoom upwards in no time. He follows the latest marketing trends and his expertise lies in marketing through the social media platform Instagram. One of the major USP's of his agency Social Giveaways is that they collaborate with famous names who offer giveaways to people. It's a huge crowd puller as the humongous number of fans who follow these celebrities participate in the marketing activities endorsed by these celebrities on their Instagram pages related to the clients they have collaborated with, through Social Giveaways. The exposure is huge owing to the tremendous fan following of these celebrities which directly boosts the brand value of the clients products or services

Launched last year during the global pandemic, Social Giveaways have excelled in no time. The sharp business sense of Ely has got his agencies to list amongst the top in US.

Of late he has partnered up with Lil Pump and with Francesca Farago, Star of Netflix Hit 'Too Hot to Handle'. "I always wanted to introduce an innovating marketing campaign as the ones which were used were unable to create that much wanted impact.

Ely concentrates on Instagram marketing to reach a wider audience in lesser time and in a limited budget. Taking Giveaways on the path of the glory in such a short span of time is indeed the mark of a successful businessman.

