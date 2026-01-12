Mumbai, January 12: Samsung Electronics and Netflix have announced a new global collaboration to mark the conclusion of the hit series "Stranger Things." Starting today, January 12, 2026, Samsung Galaxy users across 186 countries can access exclusive "Stranger Things" themes and wallpapers through the Galaxy Store. The limited-time content is available at no additional cost to users who download or launch the Netflix app on their devices, providing a digital tribute to one of the most influential pop culture phenomena of the decade.
The partnership follows the massive success of the show's final season. Since the release of Season 5, Part 1 in November 2025, the series has shattered viewership records, ranking as the top show in 91 countries and amassing nearly 60 million views within its first five days. With all episodes of the final season now streaming globally, the new Samsung collection allows fans to customise their mobile experience with imagery inspired by the town of Hawkins and the eerie "Upside Down" dimension. ‘Stranger Things’ Secret Episode Theory Sparks Debate As Fans Speculate About Hidden Finale and ‘Conformity Gate’ – Details Inside.
Samsung Stranger Things Exclusive Galaxy Theme
The exclusive digital collection features a comprehensive system theme along with five distinct wallpapers. These visuals include live-action depictions of the show's core characters and iconic settings, designed to reflect the unique 1980s supernatural atmosphere of the series. The theme package is compatible with Galaxy smartphones running Android OS versions 15 and 16, while the individual wallpapers are accessible to a wider range of users on devices running Android 8 or later.
This release is available for a limited window, scheduled to remain on the Galaxy Store until February 22, 2026. Samsung noted that the availability of the content is tied to regions where Netflix services are currently provided. By offering these customisation tools, Samsung aims to deepen user engagement through high-quality digital assets that celebrate long-form storytelling and the massive global community surrounding the Netflix original series.
Netflix Samsung Partnership
The collaboration represents the latest chapter in a long-standing strategic partnership between the South Korean tech giant and the streaming leader. The two companies have previously joined forces for several major releases, including the launch of "Stranger Things" Season 4 and the recent animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters." These partnerships typically focus on bridging the gap between hardware and content, giving Samsung users early or exclusive access to digital collectibles from popular franchises. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Coming With 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ Display; Check Confirmed Specifications and Details Ahead of October 8 Launch.
Stranger Things Season 5 Global Success
"Stranger Things" has remained a cornerstone of Netflix’s growth since its debut in 2016. The final season has proven to be its most successful yet, becoming the first series in the platform's history to have all five seasons appear simultaneously in the Global Top 10 list. As the show concludes its decade-long run, industry analysts view these mobile integrations as a key strategy for maintaining "fandom" momentum even after the final credits have rolled.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).