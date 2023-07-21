Shimla, July 21: Passengers travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) bus had a narrow escape on early Friday as boulders started breaking from the mountain and fell on it, injuring five of them. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo to the state capital Shimla on Thursday night. The incident occurred near Urni village in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur district. Official sources said a few passengers were aboard at the time of disaster. The alert bus driver prevented the bus from skidding off the road and falling into a gorge. Tourists Escape Land Slide in Himachal Pradesh Video: Car Narrowly Escapes Mountain Rock as Debris Falls Over it on Parwanoo Shimla Highway.

Kinnaur, one of the remotest places in the state, has been witnessing frequent flash floods and landslides owing to torrential monsoon rains. Locals have been questioning the rationale for operating the night bus service owing to the natural calamities. A day earlier a flash flood was reported in Kinnaur's Sangla after a cloudburst. Several vehicles and apple orchards were washed away. However, there was no loss of life. Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods: Rains Wreak Havoc in State, 130 Dead in Monsoon-Related Incidents.

Deputy Commissioner Torul Raveesh advised the people to avoid unnecessary travel across the state due to heavy rain causing landslides and roadblocks. The local Meteorological (MeT) office has issued a warning of heavy rain in the state till July 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).