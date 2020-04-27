Hugdiy is Emerging as Most Trusted Wholesaler of External Storage Devices

SD Card

In the era of smartphone and digital devices everyone looks for supporting gadgets or devices which can give large storage space. SD cards, USB devices have become essential commodities of day-to-day life. Hugdiy.com.is frontline wholesale shopping station of Memory Range Technology Ltd, the company which is one of most trusted manufacturer of external storage devices like Micro SD cards, SD cards, USB flash drive, wifi SD card, CF cards, USB cables etc.

The company headquartered in Shenzen manufactures widest range of best quality flash storage devices, with a production capacity of 300k units per month. MRT has 7 production lines for producing and supplying SLC, MLC and TLC memory cards. While SLC memory cards are produced for industrial usage, their MLC memory cards are fir drones, GPS and Dash Cams etc.

Their TLC memory cards are for smartphones and tablets. All of their memory devices are workable with most of the gadgets available in present time.

Due to the excellent quality of their storage devices they are strategic partners of renowned brands like Samsung, Toshiba, Micron and Intel. Moreover all their products are complaint with Rosh Directives and adhere to USB-IF standards.

MRT not only offers best quality products , it has provided facility of fastest online delivery of its products on wholesale basis through hugdiy.com. The online platform ensures delivery within 2 days. The products are quality tested before delivering and the company offers lifetime warranty on complete range of memory cards for 100% customer satisfaction. To entertain any kind of complaint the company has 24*7 customer support available for customers.

Their website www.hugdiy.com offers complete range of products manufactured at MRT . It is extremely user-friendly and easy to use platform where anyone can shop from entire range with minimum number of pieces is 100 per order.

The company which is into flash memory card manufacturing for over a decade has its another office in Hong Kong . While there are many websites which sell SD cards and micro SD cards online , most of them are third party sellers who buy products from multiple manufacturers and selling to customers where no guarantee of quality is provided by these websites, and hugdy.com being the face of MRT completely ensureand takes responsibility of quality of the products it is offering. With complete assurance of quality of products and fast door step delivery hugdy.com surely is becoming favored service provider in storage device segment.