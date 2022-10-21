Mumbai, October 21: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a man was allegedly beaten to death after he objected to bring water. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday in Ahmedabad's Ghuma area. As per repots, the 58-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his roommate after he refused to fetch water. The deceased has been identified as Jaykishan Panchal.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident came to light after Panchal's son Punit filed a complaint against the accused identified as Jitu Kataria with the Bopal police. In his complaint, Punit said that his father worked as a security guard at Green City Society in Ghuma. The deceased also used to stay in the same pace since the last 15 years.

On Wednesday, Panchal's son received a call from his father's roommate Bhupendra Bhadauriya, who said that his father was attacked. After being beaten, Panchal was rushed to community health centre in Ghuma. Soon after receiving the call, Punit along with his friends also reached the place. The FIR also claims that Bhadauriya narrated the entire incident to Panchal's son.

As per the FIR, Kataria and Panchal were cooking, however, there was no water in the room. In order to cook food, Kataria asked Panchal to get water from one of the houses in the society. However, Panchal did not like being ordered by Katari and this led to an heated argument between the two. The two also exchanged blows.

In the midst of all this, Kataria took a bat that was lying in the room and beat Panchal with it. He also punched Panchal in the chest. Hearing their commotion, Bhadauriya entered the room, however, by then Panchal was lying unconscious on the ground. He was immediately rushed to Ghuma CHC where he was the doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, Kataria, who had fled the crime scene was later arrested from Ghuma.

