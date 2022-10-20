A heartwarming incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh where a police officer on duty was seen administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a farmer who collapsed during the Maha Padayatra. Reportedly, During the 'Maha Padayatra' organised by farmers in Andhra Pradesh, one of the farmers suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack. After noticing the incident, cops rush to the spot to save the man. The video has gone viral on social media. Bengaluru: RPF Personnel Saves Man Who Slips Off Railway Platform At KR Puram Railway Station (Watch Video).

Cop Performs CPR on Farmer:

