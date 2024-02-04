Hyderabad, Febraury 4: An Air Force officer died in an accident while repairing an aircraft at Hakimpet Air Force Station here, police said. Corporal-rank officer Harveer Choudhary was repairing a U-736 Kiran Aircraft when the seat of the Aircraft suddenly ejected causing him a head injury. Desert Knight Exercise: Indian Air Force, FASF and UAE Air Force Conduct Mega Air Exercise Over Arabian Sea (See Pics)

He died on the spot. The incident occurred on Saturday. The Air Force officials informed the Alwal police who reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

A case was registered at the Alwal police station. The Air Force officials launched an investigation into the incident.

