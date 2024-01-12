The Ministry of Defence on Friday, January 12, said that the wreckage of an Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft, which went missing over the Bay of Bengal nearly eight years ago, has been found. The transport plane, with the registration number K-2743, had 29 people on board when it went missing on July 22, 2016. It was flying from Chennai’s Tambaram Air Force Station to Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of a regular weekly service. "National Institute of Ocean Technology which functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, had recently deployed an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) with deep sea exploration capability at the last known location of the missing An-32. The search images were scrutinised and found to be conforming with an An-32 aircraft. This discovery at the probable crash site, with no other recorded history of any other missing aircraft report in the same area, points to the debris as possibly belonging to the crashed IAF An-32 (K-2743), said the Ministry of Defence. Mumbai Air Show 2024 Videos: Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Graces City Skyline Over Marine Drive as Indian Air Force Carries Out Outreach Program.

Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found

The debris of the Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft (registration K-2743) that went missing over the Bay of Bengal in 2016 has been found approximately 140 nautical miles (approx. 310 Km) from the Chennai coast. National Institute of Ocean Technology which functions under the… pic.twitter.com/XyEWQcs1zn — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

