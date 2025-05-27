In a concerning development, Mumbai police received a hoax bomb threat call targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai today, May 27, prompting immediate security alerts. Bomb squad teams conducted a thorough search of the airport premises but found no suspicious items. Authorities have registered a case regarding the hoax call and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the caller. Airport operations continued smoothly, with heightened security measures in place as a precaution. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Mumbai Police's Helpline Number 112 Receives Threatening Call About Bombing City, Turns Out Hoax; Case Registered Against Caller.

Mumbai Police Probe Fake Bomb Threat Targeting Airport

Mumbai Police received a bomb threat call claiming that Mumbai International Airport would be blown up. Police and bomb squad teams searched the area but found nothing suspicious. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified caller: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/FA18Bq4eMO — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)