Hyderabad, December 2: In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman police constable was murdered allegedly by her brother for her inter-caste marriage in Ibrahimpatnam near Hyderabad on Monday. Nagamani was on her way to duty at Hayathnagar Police Station on Monday morning when her brother Pramesh allegedly knocked her bike with a car and then attacked her with a hunting sickle.

Police said the incident occurred on Raipole-Manyaguda road in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Rangareddy district. Alerted by the passersby, police rushed to the spot and found the woman constable lying dead. The assailant attacked with a sickle on her face and neck. Hailing from Raipole village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Nagamani was 2020 batch police constable. She had come to the village on Sunday and was returning to duty on Monday. Hyderabad Shocker: Migrant Worker Beats Wife to Death With Stick in Malkajgiri, Feeds Toddy to 1-Year-Old Daughter While on the Run; Arrested.

A large number of people gathered at the scene of the crime. The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad for autopsy and was gathering clues. The preliminary investigation by the police showed that Nagamani was killed by her brother, who was unhappy with her marriage to a man from another caste. The police have launched a hunt for the accused, who is absconding. Hyderabad Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After School Gate Crashes on Him in Telangana's Hayathnagar As Parents and Bystanders Record Videos.

Nagamani was married in the past but had taken divorce from her husband about 10 months ago. She had an inter-caste marriage with another man about a month ago. It was said to be a love marriage. According to Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector B. Satyanarayana, the police constable had married one Srikant at Yadagirigutta temple on November 1. A case of murder has been registered at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station. The CI said that they were probing the case from all angles including the property dispute between the siblings. The police will record the statement of Nagamani’s husband Srikant, which is likely to help crack the case.

