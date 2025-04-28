Hyderabad, April 28: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Smita Sabharwal, who was recently summoned by the police for reposting an AI-generated Ghibli image on social media regarding the cutting of trees on 400-acre land near Hyderabad Central University, is among 20 officers transferred by the Telangana government on Sunday. Sabharwal, who had appeared before Cyberabad police a week ago, had questioned the "selective targeting". The 2001-batch IAS officer had asked if the same action was initiated against 2,000 individuals who reshared the same post.

Sabharwal, currently Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) and Director, Archaeology, has been transferred and posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Finance Commission, a post she was holding before her transfer to YAT&C in November 2024. As the secretary to the Chief Minister, she was a powerful officer under the previous BRS government. After the Congress came to power, she was transferred out of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Finance Commission. Who Is Smita Sabharwal? What Did She Say on Disability Quota in UPSC?.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C and Sports Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary & CEO, Industry & Investment Cell in the CMO and Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED). The 1992-batch IAS officer has also been given additional charge of the post of Special Chief Secretary, YAT&C Department and Director, Archaeology.

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training & Factories (LET&F) Department is transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department and ITE&C and Sports Department. Dr. Shashank Goel, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute, has been transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Centre for Good Governance. He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General, EPTRI, relieving Ahmad Nadeem from full additional charge.

M. Dana Kishore, previously Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department. He has also been placed in full additional charge of Commissioner, Labour; Director, Insurance Medical Services; and Director, Employment & Training. Dana Kishore will continue in full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Governor. Telangana IAS Officer Issued Notice for Reposting AI Image of 400-acre Land in Hyderabad.

Ilambarithi K., who was the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been posted as Secretary, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department, which covers the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits. RV Karnan, Director of Health and Family Welfare, will take over as the new Commissioner of the GHMC.

T.K. Sreedevi, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, has been posted as Secretary in the Municipal Administration Department for areas outside HMDA limits. She will also continue to hold full additional charge as Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration for municipalities and corporations outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area. E.V. Narsimha Reddy, Director, School Education, has been posted as Additional CEO, Industry & Investment Cell & SPEED. He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Musi River Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL), relieving Dana Kishore.

