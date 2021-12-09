The awards are a true recognition of the tremendous achievements of the Gentlemen Cadets and acknowledge their pursuit for excellence not only confined to academics but encompassing the whole range of activities that make for a well rounded and balanced training. The Award Ceremony of Autumn Term-21 Passing Out Courses comprising 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course was conducted at the Khetarpal Auditorium, IMA on 08 Dec 2021.

Gentleman Cadets were felicitated by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant, Indian Military Academy. He bestowed medals and awards to the outstanding Gentleman Cadets who excelled in various fields during their pre-commission training at the Academy.

COMDT’S PRIZE DISTR AUTUMN TERM 2021

MEDALS & TROPHIES

S No Award/ Medal/ Trophy Awarded For Awarded To Medals 1. PARACHUTE Regt Medal GC adjudged best in Endurance and Physical Toughness of the POC JUO Adhiraj Singh Rawat 2. 9 GR Medal GC standing first in Mil Studies of the POC SUO Dhanajay Jasrotia 3. SIKH Regt Silver Medal GC adjudged best Sportsman of the POC SUO Lalrinawma Sailo 4. DOGRA Regt & SCOUT Wing Medal GC adjudged best in Obst Competition of the POC GC Dechen Dorji 5. MARATHA LI Medal GC adjudged best in PT of the POC CSM Kajal Singh 6. RAJPUT Regt Silver Medal GC adjudged best in Academics of the POC BCA Ayush Ranjan 7. SIKH LI Silver Medal (General Bhagat Memorial Medal) GC adjudged best in Turnout and Drill of the POC GC Harshit Joshi 8. Corps of SIGNALS Medal GC standing first in Science and Warfare of the POC CSM Vidit Biswas 9. RAJ RIF Medal GC adjudged best in Tactical Ability of the POC CQMS Angad Bagga 10. JAK Rif Medal GC adjudged second best in Tactical Ability of the POC Sgt Aman Negi 11. Brigade of the GUARDS Medal GC adjudged best in Service Subjects of the POC BCA Ayush Ranjan 12. JAT Regt Silver Medal GC adjudged best in OQ of the POC CQMS Satender Kumar 13. 5 GR(FF) Medal GC adjudged best Shot in LMG of the POC SUO Satyam Singh Parmar 14. 8 GR Medal “Sam Manekshaw Medal” GC adjudged best in WT of the POC SUO Dhruv Thakkar Trophies 15. Grenadiers Trophy GC adjudged best Shot in INSAS Rif of the POC SUO Satyam Singh Parmar 16. Motivation Trophy GC adjudged Most Motivated GC of the POC BCA Sahil Kasnia 17. Col HH Raja Sir Harindar Singh Brar, Bans Bahadur, KCSI, Raja of Faridkot Trophy GC Adjudged Best in INSAS LMG CQMH Rakesh Saran 18. Maj Shaitan Singh, PVC (Posthumous) Trophy presented by 30thReg Course GC Adjudged Best in WT BUO Tushar Sapra 19. Deccan Horse Trophy GC Adjudged Best Rider of POC CQMS Satyendra 20. 8th Course Re-Union Trophy GC Adjudged Best in IT BUO Parul Yadav 21. Bangladesh Trophy Best All Round FGC of the POC BUO Sangay Phendhen Dorjee

BOOK PRIZES

S/ No Award/ Medal/ Trophy Awarded For Awarded To 22. M & D Club GC of POC (Both Reg and TGC) adjudged best in M&D Club Activity GC Kaanad Wanchoo 23. Journalism Club GC of POC (Both Reg and TGC ) adjudged best in Journalism Club Activity GC Sameer Ashok Kumar 24. Academics GC of POC (Both Reg and TGC) standing second in Academics GC Preet Singh 25. Arts Club Best in Arts Club GC Ashray Sood 26. Book Review Best Book Review GC Sahitya Prasad 27. Book Talk Best Book Talk GC Rohan Khattri 28. Review Essay Best Review Essay GC Kunal Choubisa

ROLLING TROPHIES TO COYs & BNs

S No Award/Medal/ Trophy Awarded For Awarded To Coy Bn 1. Sir Alwyn Ezra Trophy Coy Standing First in Weapon Trg Jessore Ma Bn 2. The Nawab of Jora Trophy Coy Standing Second in Weapon Trg Alamein Th Bn 3. Inter Coy Physical Trg Cup Coy Standing Overall First in Physical Trg Keren Bh Bn 4. 3rd GORKHA Regt Trophy Coy Standing Overall second in Physical Trg Sinhgarh Bh Bn 5. Burma Army Trophy Coy Standing Overall First in Sports Kohima Ca Bn 6. Air Chief Marshal Dilbagh Singh Trophy Coy Standing Overall Second in Sports Sangro Ma Bn 7. Admiral Sushil Kumar, AVSM, NM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff Trophy Coy Standing Overall First in Professional Competition Keren Bh Bn 8. Central Indian Horse Trophy Coy Standing First in Eqtn Competition Keren Bh Bn 9. PBG Trophy Coy Standing Second in Eqtn Competition Hajipir Ca Bn 10. Governor of Uttarakhand Trophy Coy Standing Overall First in Academics Chushul Th Bn 11. ADG AE Trophy Coy Standing Overall Second in Academics Cassino Bh Bn 12. Jat Regt Trophy Coy Standing Overall Second in Professional Competition Alamein Th Bn 13. Army Cdr ARTRAC Banner Coy Standing Overall Second in Inter Coy Championship Alamein Th Bn 14. KUMAON Trophy Coy Standing Overall First in Inter Coy Championship Keren Bh Bn 15. Comdt’s Banner Bn Standing overall first in Inter Bn Championship --- Thimayya Bn

AWARD OF COURSE COMPLETION & DIPLOMA CERTIFICATE TO FGCs OF POC

S No Country No of Eligible FGCs for Course Completion Cert / Diploma GC Earmarked to Receive Course Completion Certificate 1. Bhutan 15 GC Sangay Phendhen Dorjee 2. Nepal 01 GC Samyo Hang Jabegu 3. Maldives 01 GC Abdulla Hassan 4. Sri Lanka 02 GC Vishwa Wickramaarachchige Don 5. Afghanistan 40 GC Abdul Hamed Naser Sayed 6. Myanmar 01 GC Soe Thet Tun 7. Tanzania 01 GC Vicent Venance Shabani 8. Turkmenistan 01 GC Ovezov Merdan 9. Vietnam 01 GC Dang Anh Tuan 10. Tajikistan 05 GC Karomatulloi Sobirzoda

The training imparted to the Gentleman Cadets at Indian Military Academy is designed to provide a comprehensive knowledge of military fundamentals and leadership, as well as proficiency in basic military skills. It aims to develop the qualities of character, intellect, fitness and competence needed by future ready officers, who at all times in their career must be prepared to lead.