The awards are a true recognition of the tremendous achievements of the Gentlemen Cadets and acknowledge their pursuit for excellence not only confined to academics but encompassing the whole range of activities that make for a well rounded and balanced training. The Award Ceremony of Autumn Term-21 Passing Out Courses comprising 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course was conducted at the Khetarpal Auditorium, IMA on 08 Dec 2021.
Gentleman Cadets were felicitated by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant, Indian Military Academy. He bestowed medals and awards to the outstanding Gentleman Cadets who excelled in various fields during their pre-commission training at the Academy.
COMDT’S PRIZE DISTR AUTUMN TERM 2021
MEDALS & TROPHIES
|S No
|Award/ Medal/ Trophy
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|Medals
|1.
|PARACHUTE Regt Medal
|GC adjudged best in Endurance and Physical Toughness of the POC
|JUO Adhiraj Singh Rawat
|2.
|9 GR Medal
|GC standing first in Mil Studies of the POC
|SUO Dhanajay Jasrotia
|3.
|SIKH Regt Silver Medal
|GC adjudged best Sportsman of the POC
|SUO Lalrinawma Sailo
|4.
|DOGRA Regt & SCOUT Wing Medal
|GC adjudged best in Obst Competition of the POC
|GC Dechen Dorji
|5.
|MARATHA LI Medal
|GC adjudged best in PT of the POC
|CSM Kajal Singh
|6.
|RAJPUT Regt Silver Medal
|GC adjudged best in Academics of the POC
|BCA Ayush Ranjan
|7.
|SIKH LI Silver Medal (General Bhagat Memorial Medal)
|GC adjudged best in Turnout and Drill of the POC
|GC Harshit Joshi
|8.
|Corps of SIGNALS Medal
|GC standing first in Science and Warfare of the POC
|CSM Vidit Biswas
|9.
|RAJ RIF Medal
|GC adjudged best in Tactical Ability of the POC
|CQMS Angad Bagga
|10.
|JAK Rif Medal
|GC adjudged second best in Tactical Ability of the POC
|Sgt Aman Negi
|11.
|Brigade of the GUARDS Medal
|GC adjudged best in Service Subjects of the POC
|BCA Ayush Ranjan
|12.
|JAT Regt Silver Medal
|GC adjudged best in OQ of the POC
|CQMS Satender Kumar
|13.
|5 GR(FF) Medal
|GC adjudged best Shot in LMG of the POC
|SUO Satyam Singh Parmar
|14.
|8 GR Medal “Sam Manekshaw Medal”
|GC adjudged best in WT of the POC
|SUO Dhruv Thakkar
Trophies
|15.
|Grenadiers Trophy
|GC adjudged best Shot in INSAS Rif of the POC
|SUO Satyam Singh Parmar
|16.
|Motivation Trophy
|GC adjudged Most Motivated GC of the POC
|BCA Sahil Kasnia
|17.
|Col HH Raja Sir Harindar Singh Brar, Bans Bahadur, KCSI, Raja of Faridkot Trophy
|GC Adjudged Best in INSAS LMG
|CQMH Rakesh Saran
|18.
|Maj Shaitan Singh, PVC (Posthumous) Trophy presented by 30thReg Course
|GC Adjudged Best in WT
|BUO Tushar Sapra
|19.
|Deccan Horse Trophy
|GC Adjudged Best Rider of POC
|CQMS Satyendra
|20.
|8th Course Re-Union Trophy
|GC Adjudged Best in IT
|BUO Parul Yadav
|21.
|Bangladesh Trophy
|Best All Round FGC of the POC
|BUO Sangay Phendhen Dorjee
BOOK PRIZES
|S/ No
|Award/ Medal/ Trophy
|Awarded For
|Awarded To
|22.
|M & D Club
|GC of POC (Both Reg and TGC) adjudged best in M&D Club Activity
|GC Kaanad Wanchoo
|23.
|Journalism Club
|GC of POC (Both Reg and TGC ) adjudged best in Journalism Club Activity
|GC Sameer Ashok Kumar
|24.
|Academics
|GC of POC (Both Reg and TGC) standing second in Academics
|GC Preet Singh
|25.
|Arts Club
|Best in Arts Club
|GC Ashray Sood
|26.
|Book Review
|Best Book Review
|GC Sahitya Prasad
|27.
|Book Talk
|Best Book Talk
|GC Rohan Khattri
|28.
|Review Essay
|Best Review Essay
|GC Kunal Choubisa
ROLLING TROPHIES TO COYs & BNs
|S No
|Award/Medal/
Trophy
|Awarded For
|Awarded To Coy
|Bn
|1.
|Sir Alwyn Ezra Trophy
|Coy Standing First in Weapon Trg
|Jessore
|Ma Bn
|2.
|The Nawab of Jora Trophy
|Coy Standing Second in Weapon Trg
|Alamein
|Th Bn
|3.
|Inter Coy Physical Trg Cup
|Coy Standing Overall First in Physical Trg
|Keren
|Bh Bn
|4.
|3rd GORKHA Regt Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall second in Physical Trg
|Sinhgarh
|Bh Bn
|5.
|Burma Army Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall First in Sports
|Kohima
|Ca Bn
|6.
|Air Chief Marshal Dilbagh Singh Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall Second in Sports
|Sangro
|Ma Bn
|7.
|Admiral Sushil Kumar, AVSM, NM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall First in Professional Competition
|Keren
|Bh Bn
|8.
|Central Indian Horse Trophy
|Coy Standing First in Eqtn Competition
|Keren
|Bh Bn
|9.
|PBG Trophy
|Coy Standing Second in Eqtn Competition
|Hajipir
|Ca Bn
|10.
|Governor of Uttarakhand Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall First in Academics
|Chushul
|Th Bn
|11.
|ADG AE Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall Second in Academics
|Cassino
|Bh Bn
|12.
|Jat Regt Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall Second in Professional Competition
|Alamein
|Th Bn
|13.
|Army Cdr ARTRAC Banner
|Coy Standing Overall Second in Inter Coy Championship
|Alamein
|Th Bn
|14.
|KUMAON Trophy
|Coy Standing Overall First in Inter Coy Championship
|Keren
|Bh Bn
|15.
|Comdt’s Banner
|Bn Standing overall first in Inter Bn Championship
|---
|Thimayya Bn
AWARD OF COURSE COMPLETION & DIPLOMA CERTIFICATE TO FGCs OF POC
|S No
|Country
|No of Eligible FGCs for Course Completion Cert / Diploma
|GC Earmarked to Receive
|Course Completion Certificate
|1.
|Bhutan
|15
|GC Sangay Phendhen Dorjee
|2.
|Nepal
|01
|GC Samyo Hang Jabegu
|3.
|Maldives
|01
|GC Abdulla Hassan
|4.
|Sri Lanka
|02
|GC Vishwa Wickramaarachchige
Don
|5.
|Afghanistan
|40
|GC Abdul Hamed Naser Sayed
|6.
|Myanmar
|01
|GC Soe Thet Tun
|7.
|Tanzania
|01
|GC Vicent Venance Shabani
|8.
|Turkmenistan
|01
|GC Ovezov Merdan
|9.
|Vietnam
|01
|GC Dang Anh Tuan
|10.
|Tajikistan
|05
|GC Karomatulloi Sobirzoda
The training imparted to the Gentleman Cadets at Indian Military Academy is designed to provide a comprehensive knowledge of military fundamentals and leadership, as well as proficiency in basic military skills. It aims to develop the qualities of character, intellect, fitness and competence needed by future ready officers, who at all times in their career must be prepared to lead.