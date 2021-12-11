This Day and Date of 11 Dec 2021 will go down in the history of IMA as another landmark milestone, where a total of 387 Gentleman Cadets of 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course, including 68 Gentleman Cadets from ten friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy, overcoming all challenges of COVID-19. The solemn ceremony and events of this POP come in the backdrop of the homage and tributes that the academy is paying to its brave alumni. Gen Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC, first Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier LS Lidder, SM, VSM, along with 11 other departed souls.

This year 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War and the year is being observed as Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Honour of the Indian Soldier who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The Gentleman Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of `Col Bogey’, `Sare Jahan Se Achha’ and Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja with pride and élan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each step with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms across the globe. IMA POP Autumn Term 2021: Gentlemen Cadets Felicitated For The Stellar Performance At Indian Military Academy; Check Complete Medal List.

It was a matter of rare honour that Shri Ram Nath Kovind, The Honourable President of India, was present as the Reviewing Officer of the Parade. He congratulated the Gentleman Cadets on successful completion of their training at IMA. He also, complimented the Instructors and Gentleman Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as the crisp, synergised drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young leaders.

The Honourable President of India, complimented the Foreign Gentleman Cadets and said “We cherish the special bond between our Nations, and it is a matter of great pride for India to train such fine officers and gentlemen. I am positive that you shall preserve the unique relationship forged with your colleagues and instructors during your training at IMA”.

The IMA takes pride in its rich legacy and the saga of valour & sacrifice etched by its brave alumni. This premier institution of international repute has in recent past undertaken major transformational initiatives to produce future ready warrior leaders well versed with realities of a technology intensive battlefield and its challenges. Leadership development programme, modern infrastructure supporting blended learning and establishment of innovation lab have been at the core of comprehensive reviews recently progressed to ensure a dynamic training regime.

While addressing the Passing out Course, the Reviewing Officer, exhorted all to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. He told the Gentlemen Cadets about, the challenges that our great Nation is facing today at the regional and global level. He emphasised that physical and mental toughness alone are not enough to tackle modern day threats of the country, but as military leaders, officers will have to develop a strategic mindset, cultivate an adaptive temperament and acquire the mental resilience essential to hone the skills for military leadership. He exhorted that the advancement in technology has often been driven by military dynamics and that modern day military leader, must embrace this technological drift and understand the seamless synergy required between men and machines.

The Reviewing Officer presented the following awards:-

The coveted award of the Sword of Honour was presented to ACA Anmol Gurung.

Gold Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was presented to ACA Anmol Gurung.

Silver Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was presented to BUO Tushar Sapra.

Bronze Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was presented to BCA Ayush Ranjan.

Silver Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Technical Graduate Course was presented to GC Kunal Choubisa.

Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Keren Coy for standing Overall First amongst 16 companies for the Autumn Term 2021.

Bangladesh Medal for the Gentlemen Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Foreign GCs was presented to BUO Sangay Phendhen Dorjee (BHUTAN). This medal and the Bangladesh Trophy have been instituted from this term to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh.

The Passing Out Parade was also witnessed by the Honourable Governor of Uttarakhand and the Honourable Chief Minister. It was earlier preceded by a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Academy War Memorial wherein Lieutenant General Raj Shukla, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, ADC, GOC-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC) along with Commandant and officers of IMA and the Academy Under Officer laid wreaths and offered floral tributes to the 898 gallant alumni who have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation through the years. All trainees committed themselves to follow the same path of bravery and selfless courage.