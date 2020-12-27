New Delhi, December 27: The Income Tax Department has said that over 4.2 crore income tax returns (ITR) have been filed so far for the assessment year (AY) 2020-21. A tweet by the IT Department said that as of December 26, more than 4.15 crore ITRs were filed, compared to over 4.14 crore as of August 26, 2019 for the assessment year 2019-20. How to File ITR For FY 2019-20: Step-by-Step Guide For Income Tax Returns Filing Online Before December 31, 2020.

Another tweet by the department said: "5,64,541 ITRs have been filed upto 1800 hrs today and 67,965 ITRs filed in the last 1 hour."

The number of return filings has been high in the current year despite the pandemic as the government has extended the deadline for return filing till December 31.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).