Mumbai, August 4: India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, marking 78 years since the country broke free from British colonial rule in 1947. Also known as Swatantrata Diwas, the day is observed as a national holiday and celebrated with patriotic fervour across the country. However, a common question has resurfaced again, i.e. is it the 78th or 79th Independence Day?

India achieved freedom from the British colonial rulers after a long struggle on August 15, 1947. On this day, we remember the freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence. Several notable buildings around the nation are lit up in the colours of the flag. Every year, it is marked by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem. Meanwhile, many people are confused and wondering whether is it a 78th or 79th Independence Day of India on August 15 this year. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Is It 78th or 79th I-Day Celebration?

While 2025 marks 78 years since independence, the first Independence Day was celebrated on August 15, 1947 itself. Thus, it makes Independence Day 2025 the 79th observance of the event. This distinction often causes confusion, but understanding the difference between "years completed" and "celebrations held" clears it up. As India prepares for Independence Day 2025, the nation not only reflects on its historic freedom struggle but also celebrates its democratic journey with pride.

The Confusion Explained

Many people get confused about the number as some think it should be the 78th because 2025 minus 1947 equals 78. While that is correct in terms of years completed, it’s important to remember that India’s first Independence Day was celebrated on August 15, 1947, the very day the country became free. So, 2025 will be the 79th time India is celebrating Independence Day. Independence Day 2025 Ticket Booking: When, Where and How To Book Tickets for 79th Independence Day Celebrations To Be Held on August 15 at Red Fort in Delhi.

One must note that while it is a small detail, it matters a lot. Using the correct number, 79th Independence Day, shows that we understand, respect and honour our history and the struggle.

History and Significance of Independence Day

Independence Day marks the historic moment when India broke free from over 200 years of British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. The journey to freedom began with the Revolt of 1857 and gained momentum in the 1920s under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. The British Parliament introduced the Indian Independence Bill on July 4, 1947, and just weeks later, India emerged as an independent nation.

On the midnight of August 14, 1947, India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, delivered his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech, calling it a defining moment in the nation's history. The following morning, Nehru hoisted the Indian national flag at the Red Fort’s Lahori Gate, beginning a tradition that continues to this day. Every year on Swatantrata Diwas, the sitting Prime Minister addresses the nation after the ceremonial flag hoisting.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, and the second address during his third term.

