Ladakh, June 22: India and China will hold Corps Commander-level meeting at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh, according to Indian Army sources as quoted in ANI report. Amid the tense border situation between the two countries, both sides have decided to hold a diplomatic-level talk for de-escalation and disengagement in Galwan Valley

Indian and Chinese militaries had a violent face-off on the night of June 15 that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. According to US intelligence reports, the Chinese side suffered 35 casualties. Manmohan Singh Urges PM Narendra Modi to Ensure Justice For Indian Soldiers Who Died While Defending Territorial Integrity During India-China Face-off in Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh issued a press statement on the face-off between Indian soldiers and the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley. Singh urged PM Narendra Modi to rise to the occasion and ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who died in the fierce attack while defending our territorial integrity. "To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in which the PM had said that there was no Chinese incursion into the Indian territory.

